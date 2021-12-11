MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $560.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $475.00 to $560.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $533.24.

MDB opened at $507.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

