Mondelez International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.
Mondelez International has raised its dividend payment by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.
NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
