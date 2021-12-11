Mondelez International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend payment by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.