MobileCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Billion (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $13.66 or 0.00028233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileCoin has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $4.35 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin (MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation . MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

MobileCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

