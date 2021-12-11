Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,401 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,389,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after buying an additional 1,553,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 1,294,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,119,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 1,099,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

