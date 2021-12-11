Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

MCW has been the subject of several other reports. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,168. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

