MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $781.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 61,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

