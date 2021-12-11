MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $781.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
