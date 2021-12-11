Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 130,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

