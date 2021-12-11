Millennium Management LLC Sells 155,049 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 83.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Chemours by 44.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

NYSE CC opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

