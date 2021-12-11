Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,045,322 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,045,322 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 40.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 55.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

