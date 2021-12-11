MileVerse Market Cap Tops $49.70 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $49.70 million and approximately $15.09 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MileVerse has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.10 or 0.08300005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00081034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,627.67 or 1.00298136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,221,629 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

