Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.6% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $342.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

