MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $482,656.16 and approximately $4.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00084181 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 438,119,611 coins and its circulating supply is 160,817,683 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.