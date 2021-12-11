Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Major Shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch Sells 30,000 Shares

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total transaction of 129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thomas Gordon Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total transaction of 128,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 130,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.09, for a total transaction of 531,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 8,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 33,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 3.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of 6.37. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.85 and a 12-month high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

