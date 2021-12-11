MDxHealth SA’s (NASDAQ:MDXH) Quiet Period To Expire on December 14th

MDxHealth’s (NASDAQ:MDXH) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 14th. MDxHealth had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $45,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on MDXH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

