McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $290.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target upped by Barclays from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $233.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $233.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

