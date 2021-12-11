Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.09. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.