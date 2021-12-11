MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $74.88 on Friday. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $681,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after buying an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.