Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.77.

MRVL opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 562,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,563,258. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

