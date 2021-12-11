Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,549 shares of company stock valued at $157,797 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 909,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 85,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,677. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.88%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

