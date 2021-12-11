Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $525.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $380.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLM. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $439.50.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $439.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.76. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $439.98.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

