Martin J. Gepsman Sells 500 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CME opened at $228.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after buying an additional 81,224 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

