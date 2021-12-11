Martin J. Gepsman Sells 500 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CME opened at $228.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $232.64.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after buying an additional 81,224 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
