MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $505.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $497.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.96. MarketAxess has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $601.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

