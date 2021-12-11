Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.670-$1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of M opened at $26.73 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

