Macquarie Reaffirms Neutral Rating for UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $71.00. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ PATH opened at $44.05 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,841,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UiPath by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.