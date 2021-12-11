Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $487.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $481.00 to $487.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.50.
LULU stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.29.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
