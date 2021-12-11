Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $487.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $481.00 to $487.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.50.

LULU stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

