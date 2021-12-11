Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU traded down $7.34 on Friday, hitting $409.58. 2,641,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.08 and a 200-day moving average of $401.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.50.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.