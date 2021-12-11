Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.
LULU traded down $7.34 on Friday, hitting $409.58. 2,641,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.08 and a 200-day moving average of $401.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.
LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.50.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
