Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.29. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

