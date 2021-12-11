Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.
LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.29. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
