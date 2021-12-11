LuaSwap (LUA) Market Cap Hits $9.61 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $362,380.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,470,592 coins and its circulating supply is 131,549,025 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

