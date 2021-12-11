LuaSwap (LUA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217,650.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $217,650.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00040290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007026 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,470,592 coins and its circulating supply is 131,549,025 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

