LTC Properties, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LTC opened at $32.78 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

