Loopring (LRC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.21 Billion

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Loopring has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and $251.57 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00004894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007012 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,333,700 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.