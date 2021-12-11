LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target Raised to GBX 283

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 283 ($3.75) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 305 ($4.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.58) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.78) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 272.57 ($3.61).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LON LMP opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 280.80 ($3.72). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 414.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.59), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,437,475.14).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.