LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 54,485.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth $30,707,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after acquiring an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPSN stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $36.68. 885,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,740. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

