LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LPSN stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $36.68. 885,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,740. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
