Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $30.00.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

