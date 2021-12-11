Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.0% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 518,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,167,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

