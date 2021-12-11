Lincoln Pereira Sells 5,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lincoln Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00.

NYSE GPI opened at $202.57 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.02.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,823,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

