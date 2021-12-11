Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Limbach alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

LMB opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $59,285.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $95,517. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.