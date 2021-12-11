Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lilium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lilium.

Get Lilium alerts:

LILM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $416,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilium (LILM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.