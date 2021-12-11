Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 570 ($7.56) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCDO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.09) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.09) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of RCDO stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £270.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 433.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 415.05. Ricardo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335 ($4.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510 ($6.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.66), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,723.01).

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

