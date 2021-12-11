Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.98) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.31. The stock has a market cap of £267.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.08%.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman acquired 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £14,939.60 ($19,811.17).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

