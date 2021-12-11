Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($5.30) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.64) to GBX 390 ($5.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LON:LGRS opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £301.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.10. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 199 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.61 ($3.99).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

