Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 184 ($2.44) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.29) on Wednesday. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.45). The company has a market cap of £558.31 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.25.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 9,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £15,417.36 ($20,444.72).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.