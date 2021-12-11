Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 4,100 ($54.37) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.79) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($46.94).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,352 ($44.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,426.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,522.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,860 ($37.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($51.05).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

