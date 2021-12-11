Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $2.52. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 865,892 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.59.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 59.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

