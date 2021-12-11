Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $2.52. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 865,892 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.59.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter.
About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
