Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 108,445 shares.The stock last traded at $148.56 and had previously closed at $152.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,402,000 after buying an additional 121,980 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $10,068,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.