Lester A. Wong Sells 30,000 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

