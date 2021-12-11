Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-$1.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Leslie’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.940-$1.000 EPS.

LESL stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.69.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $330,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,882 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.