Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Cut by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.45 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

