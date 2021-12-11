Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 178,734 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,504,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 69,500 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $1,371,930.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $2,068,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 812.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

