Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,506. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.55 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.80.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

